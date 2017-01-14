Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

American International 5, RIT 3
Army 4, Mercyhurst 1
Clarkson 7, Brown 2
Colgate 2, Princeton 2, OT
Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1
Dartmouth 4, RPI 2
Holy Cross 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT
Maine 4, UConn 0
Merrimack 4, Notre Dame 2
New Hampshire 2, Northeastern 2, OT
Niagara 3, Bentley 1
Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3
Providence 4, Vermont 1
St. Lawrence 2, Yale 2, OT
UMass-Lowell 2, UMass 1
Union (N.Y.) 2, Harvard 1
Adrian 5, Lake Forest 2
Alaska Anchorage 1, Michigan Tech 1, OT
Alaska 2, Ferris St. 1, OT
Arizona St. 2, Ohio St. 2, OT
Denver 7, W. Michigan 2
Minnesota 4, Michigan 2
Minn.-Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT
Minnesota St. 5, Bowling Green 3
North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1
N. Michigan 1, Lake Superior St. 1, OT
St. Scholastica 6, Milwaukee Engineering 4
Canisius 2, Air Force 2, OT
Omaha 4, Colorado College 2
