11:08 pm, January 14, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Due to snow, sleet and freezing rain, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for Maryland counties that border Pennsylvania.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 11:05 pm 01/14/2017 11:05pm
Share
EAST

American International 5, RIT 3

Army 4, Mercyhurst 1

Clarkson 7, Brown 2

Colgate 2, Princeton 2, OT

Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1

Dartmouth 4, RPI 2

Holy Cross 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

Maine 4, UConn 0

Merrimack 4, Notre Dame 2

New Hampshire 2, Northeastern 2, OT

Niagara 3, Bentley 1

Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3

Providence 4, Vermont 1

St. Lawrence 2, Yale 2, OT

UMass-Lowell 2, UMass 1

Union (N.Y.) 2, Harvard 1

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Lake Forest 2

Alaska Anchorage 1, Michigan Tech 1, OT

Alaska 2, Ferris St. 1, OT

Arizona St. 2, Ohio St. 2, OT

Denver 7, W. Michigan 2

Minnesota 4, Michigan 2

Minn.-Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT

Minnesota St. 5, Bowling Green 3

North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

N. Michigan 1, Lake Superior St. 1, OT

St. Scholastica 6, Milwaukee Engineering 4

FAR WEST

Canisius 2, Air Force 2, OT

Omaha 4, Colorado College 2

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News