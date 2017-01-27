Rydzek beats Frenzel to win Nordic combined World Cup

SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Johannes Rydzek won a Nordic combined World Cup on Friday, ending German teammate Eric Frenzel’s four-year unbeaten streak at the host venue of the 2019 world championships.

Frenzel led going into the finish straight, but Rydzek came beside him when they crossed the finish line after the five-kilometer cross country. A photo finish declared Rydzek the winner. Frenzel, the Olympic champion, had won all 11 events in the Austrian resort since January 2013.

“Near the end (Frenzel) attacked. I tried everything to get back to him and on the finish stretch, my whole body hurt,” said Rydzek, who earned his 11th career victory.

Samuel Costa of Italy was 6.8 seconds back in third.

World champion Bernhard Gruber of Austria won the jumping portion with a 107-meter effort. He opened the cross country 11 seconds ahead of Frenzel and 19 ahead of Rydzek, but the Austrian lost the lead before the 2.5-kilometer mark. He finished sixth, 19.8 seconds behind.

It was the first event of the Nordic Combined Triple, which adds the results of all three competitions this weekend, with the overall winner on Sunday earning double World Cup points.

