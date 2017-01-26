Russian whistleblower Stepanova to run in Boston Indoor

BOSTON (AP) — Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova is planning to return to the track this weekend at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix.

Stepanova appears on the start list for the women’s 800 meters in Saturday’s meet. She will be considered a neutral athlete, a status approved by the IAAF after she gave evidence to the World Anti-Doping Agency of systematic cheating in Russian sports. She also competed as a neutral at last year’s European championships.

Stepanova has been living with her husband in the United States. Their testimony played a central role in the IAAF’s decision to suspend Russia’s track and field federation from global competition and exclude all but one member of its team from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments