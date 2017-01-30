9:29 am, January 31, 2017
Russia says Paralympics rejected offer of doping compromise

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:40 pm 01/30/2017 02:40pm
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says the International Paralympic Committee has rejected a proposal to partially lift a ban on Russian athletes which was imposed because of the country’s doping scandal.

The Russian Paralympic Committee says it asked the IPC to let its athletes enter international qualifiers for the Winter Paralympics next year in return for “concrete guarantees.”

The Russian committee says it was told the IPC board rejected the offer. The Russians haven’t specified what kind of guarantees they offered.

Russia was barred from last year’s Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro over accusations of widespread doping and a state-backed cover-up.

A report last month from World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren listed hundreds of failed drug tests which were allegedly covered up in Russia, including in disability sports.

The Russian government and the Russian committee deny any state support for doping.

