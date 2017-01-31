Report: Trump’s Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Visit Canceled Over Protests

President Donald Trump was supposed to visit a Harley-Davidson Inc (ticker: HOG) factory in Milwaukee, but the the trip was canceled after the company grew uncomfortable with scheduled protests, an administration official told CNN.

Protests popped up around the country following Trump’s election, with more recent demonstrations challenging his executive order blocking immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Stephanie Grisham, a White House spokeswoman, confirmed to CNN that the administration is not anticipating Trump heading to Milwaukee Thursday. He was supposed to tour the factory there that day in addition to signing executive orders associated with American manufacturing, reports CNN. CNN’s source said the potential protests — not the executive orders — were to blame for the company’s “uncomfortable” feelings.

Harley-Davidson has denied the visit was going to happen, saying Tuesday in a statement they “don’t have, nor did we have, a scheduled visit from the President this week at any of our facilities.”

Maripat Blankenheim, director of Harley-Davidson’s corporate communication, also mentioned that of the last five presidents, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all went to Harley-Davidson facilities. “We look forward to hosting the president in the future,” she said.

Harley-Davidson also reported earnings Tuesday. Its global retail motorcycles sales for 2016 dipped 1.6 percent compared to 2015, according to a news release.

The company expects its motorcycle shipments for 2017 to be lower modestly or the same compared to last year. Its long-term work will be focusing on increasing U.S. ridership and its influence across the world.

