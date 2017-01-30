NEW YORK (AP) — The 73 remaining free agents:
BALTIMORE (6) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Nolan Reimold, of; Drew Stubbs, of; Matt Wieters, c.
BOSTON (1) — Aaron Hill, 3b.
CHICAGO (2) — Matt Albers, rhp; Justin Morneau, dh.
CLEVELAND (3) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of; Mike Napoli, 1b.
DETROIT (2) — Erick Aybar, ss; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.
HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (3) — Luke Hochevar, rhp; Kris Medlen, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; Jered Weaver, rhp; Chris Wilson, lhp.
NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.
OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.
SEATTLE (4) — Franklin Gutierrez, of; Chris Iannetta, c; Dae-ho Lee, 1b; Adam Lind, 1b.
TAMPA BAY (3) — Kevin Jepsen, rhp; Logan Morrison, 1b; Alexei Ramirez, ss.
TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.
___
ARIZONA (1) — Rickie Weeks, of.
ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.
CHICAGO (5) — Chris Coghlan, of; Jason Hammel, rhp; David Ross, c; Joe Smith, rhp; Travis Wood, lhp.
CINCINNATI (2) — Ross Ohlendorf, rhp; Alfredo Simon, rhp.
COLORADO (5) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Daniel Descalso, inf; Boone Logan, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of; Mark Reynolds, 1b.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Joe Blanton, rhp; J.P. Howell, lhp; Chase Utley, 2b.
MIAMI (2) — Jeff Francoeur, of; Chris Johnson, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.
NEW YORK (5) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Alejandro De Aza, of; Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; Jon Niese, lhp; Fernando Salas, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — David Hernandez, rhp; Ryan Howard, 1b.
ST. LOUIS (2) — Brandon Moss, 1b-of; Jerome Williams, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (2) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (6) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Javier Lopez, lhp; Joe Nathan, rhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.
WASHINGTON (3) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Mat Latos, rhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.
