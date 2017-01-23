12:35 pm, January 23, 2017
Pulisic extends contract with Dortmund through June 2020

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:24 pm 01/23/2017 12:24pm
Christian Pulisic has signed a contract extension with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund through June 2020.

The 18-year-old midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, signed with Dortmund in February 2015 and made his Bundesliga debut in January 2016.

He scored twice in 12 games last season and has two goals in 19 matches this year. Pulisic also made his U.S. national team debut last year and scored against Bolivia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dortmund announced the new deal Monday.

