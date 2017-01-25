PSG signs winger Goncalo Guedes from Benfica

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed 20-year-old winger Goncalo Guedes from Portuguese side Benfica.

PSG announced the signing on its website Wednesday, without giving any financial details or the length of the contract.

Guedes, who can play on both wings, scored five league goals in 39 league games for Benfica, although he only became a regular this season.

His arrival gives PSG coach Unai Emery even more options on the flanks, having signed Germany winger Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg earlier this month.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said PSG fought off competition from “numerous European clubs” to sign Guedes.

Guedes, who has two caps for Portugal, says he hopes “to become as popular” as countryman Pauleta, a prolific striker who scored 109 goals for PSG.

