Poland beats Austria to win ski jumping World Cup team event

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:55 pm 01/28/2017 12:55pm
Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the ski jumping team World Cup in Willingen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

WILLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Poland defeated Austria and Germany in a ski jumping World Cup team event to extend its lead in the overall standings on Saturday.

The Polish team of Piotr Zyla, Dawid Kubacki, Maciej Kot and Kamil Stoch won with a total of 931.5 points after two rounds of jumps, leaving Austrians Michael Hayboeck,

Manuel Fettner, Gregor Schlierenzauer and Stefan Kraft second on 919.2, ahead of Germans Markus Eisenbichler, Stephan Leyhe, Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag on 910.7.

The Slovenian team with three Prevc brothers was fourth.

The men’s individual competition takes place Sunday.

Poland leads the Nations Cup on 3,366 points, followed by Germany on 2,958.

Latest News