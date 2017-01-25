Pediatricians Want to Protect Immigrant Kids From Trump’s Executive Orders

The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement Wednesday reinvigorating its mission to advocate for all children — including immigrant children — in response to a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

These new orders include Trump’s long-touted plan to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, and a second one looking to start funding deportations for people illegally in the U.S., and limiting federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities (aka places where people illegally in the U.S. have local government protection).

“The executive orders signed today are harmful to immigrant children and families throughout our country,” the statement continues. “Many of the children who will be most affected are the victims of unspeakable violence and have been exposed to trauma. Children do not immigrate, they flee.”

The New York Times obtained a separate draft executive order that portends an immigration freeze. The order wants to keep Syrian refugees out of the U.S. altogether, and those from all over the world out for a minimum 120 days.

The non-partisan physician group explained the potential toll that fear can take on children’s health — noting that some immigrant children have already been dreading the possible deportation of their parents.

“When children are scared, it can impact their health and development. Indeed, fear and stress, particularly prolonged exposure to serious stress — known as toxic stress — can harm the developing brain and negatively impact short- and long-term health,” according to the statement.

Undocumented immigrants do still have options for their health care needs. Though the estimated 11.2 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. cannot receive health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, they can head to community health clinics, free medical and dental school clinics and hospital emergency rooms.

10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health

10 of the Biggest Health Threats Facing Your Kids This School Year

More from U.S. News

10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health

10 of the Biggest Health Threats Facing Your Kids This School Year

How Social Workers Help Your Health

Pediatricians Want to Protect Immigrant Kids From Trump’s Executive Orders originally appeared on usnews.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments