12:14 pm, January 28, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Papadakis and Cizeron retain…

Papadakis and Cizeron retain European ice dance figure title

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:04 pm 01/28/2017 12:04pm
Share
France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron skate their ice dance free dance at the European Figure Skating Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France rebounded from third place after the short dance to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday.

The duo produced the best free dance to triumph for the third straight year.

“We work a lot,” Papadakis said. “And that’s the beautiful part of the sport, that we have to make it beautiful.”

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 114.19 points to move to the top with a total score of 189.67.

They beat the 186.64 of the 2014 European and world champions Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy. The Italians were second after the short dance and finished second overall for the third consecutive time. Cappellini made a notable mistake on a twizzle.

“We’re very happy,” Lanotte said. “We gave our best and that’s important.”

Leading after the short dance, the 2013 champions Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia had to settle for third, just 0.08 behind.

All of the top three couples were less than a point apart after the short program.

The initial leaders, Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, had a point deducted after a video review, and dropped to second behind Bobrova and Soloviev.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Papadakis and Cizeron retain…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News