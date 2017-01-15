3:39 pm, January 15, 2017
Panathinaikos down to 4th after 0-0 draw against AEK

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 3:21 pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panathinaikos fought crosstown rival AEK Athens to a scoreless draw in Sunday’s capital derby, allowing Xanthi and Panionios to go above it in the Greek league.

Xanthi beat Giannena 2-0 and Panionios won 2-1 at Atromitos, with both teams now on 28 points — 10 points behind leader Olympiakos, which drew 2-2 at Platanias on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is two points behind Xanthi and Panionios. AEK and Giannena share fifth.

Also Sunday, Asteras recovered from an early goal down to beat Panetolikos 4-1.

The Larissa-PAOK match was postponed due to the bad pitch condition after a recent snowstorm.

