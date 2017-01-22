Ortiz chokes out Sonnen in 1st round to wrap up MMA career

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tito Ortiz choked out Chael Sonnen midway through the first round at Bellator 170 on Saturday night, putting a remarkable finish on a two-decade MMA career.

Ortiz (19-12-1) hadn’t fought since September 2015, and he claims this fight was his last. He stepped into the Forum cage two days before his 42nd birthday to face Sonnen (28-15-1), who made his Bellator debut after a 3 1/2-year absence from MMA.

After only 100 seconds of grappling, Ortiz escaped trouble and sunk a rear naked choke, forcing Sonnen to tap out 2:03 into the opening round. The victory was just the fourth in 10 years for Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Sonnen’s verbal barbs repeatedly infuriated Ortiz during the promotion for their fight, and Ortiz was visibly emotional before the bout began.

Ortiz, a native of nearby Huntington Beach, put that fury to use in what could be a fitting finale for an MMA pioneer.

“He never had me,” Ortiz said. “It was never tight. I’m just happy that I was able to do this in a respectful way in front of my hometown. … This is the last time that I’ll be fighting. Thank you guys for the support for 20 years.”

The main event was Bellator’s latest matchup of two big-name mixed martial artists likely past their primes for a surefire television ratings bonanza.

Ortiz and Sonnen are two of the biggest names in MMA history, but both came off significant layoffs. The 39-year-old Sonnen hadn’t fought since September 2013 after leaving the UFC in the wake of a failed drug test.

Sonnen and Ortiz have a two-decade history. Sonnen pinned Ortiz in a college wrestling match, but Ortiz rose swiftly in MMA while Sonnen toiled for years in minor-league shows before honing his promotional voice and MMA skills.

Ortiz was a pillar of MMA’s rise to prominence early in the 21st century, with his “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” persona cemented in memorable bouts against Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell and Ken Shamrock. Ortiz held the UFC 205-pound title from 1999-2003, and he has reigned as one of MMA’s most popular fighters ever since.

But Ortiz’s career waned over the past decade, and he had won just one of his previous nine fights when he angrily left the UFC in 2013, claiming the promotion had disrespected him. He won his first two Bellator bouts, but hadn’t fought since losing a light heavyweight title shot to Liam McGeary in September 2015.

Sonnen used his formidable wrestling skills and even more impressive promotional skills to rise to the top of the UFC, getting three title shots in two weight classes and becoming one of his sport’s best television draws from 2009-13.

Sonnen walked away after his second failed drug test, increasing his broadcasting work and taking a spot on the new season of “The Celebrity Apprentice.” After his suspension expired, Sonnen announced he was never serious about retirement — but he surprised the MMA world by signing with Bellator instead of returning to the UFC.

Sonnen said he was on a legends retirement tour in Bellator, planning to beat up fellow big-name fighters for entertainment value. He immediately set his sights on Ortiz to fulfill his long-held desire to test himself against an MMA pioneer.

In the co-main event, English welterweight veteran Paul Daley (39-14-2) knocked out Brennan Ward with a spectacular flying knee in the first round, bringing the Forum crowd to its feet in shock.

Ward (15-5) appeared to be out cold after leaning into the right knee, and he was removed from the cage on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace. Ward raised both arms and waved while being taken away.

