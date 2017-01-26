Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin Center to open next year

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Construction on the Blake Griffin Performance Center will begin next month.

The naming of Oklahoma’s new athletics performance center at Lloyd Noble Center was approved during a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday. The $7 million project is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Last August, the Los Angeles Clippers star committed to help support the construction of the approximately 18,400-gross-square foot training center. His gift is the largest ever by a former Oklahoma basketball player.

Griffin had his No. 23 honored by Oklahoma last March, and it hangs from the Lloyd Noble rafters.

