Nice drops points in title race after 0-0 draw with Metz

PARIS (AP) — Nice dropped valuable points in the French title race after drawing 0-0 at home to struggling Metz on Sunday, a result that plays into the hands of title rival Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco can go top of the league on goal difference if it wins away at Marseille later Sunday.

With star striker Mario Balotelli and creative midfielder Younes Belhanda both unavailable through suspension, Nice lacked its usual invention against a resilient Metz side playing far better than a team placed 19th in the league and going close early in the second half through midfielder Renaud Cohade.

“It was a very difficult match. We can live with a point,” Nice coach Lucien Favre said. “Both teams could have won it. We lacked impact and precision in our final passes.”

Having completed his suspension, Balotelli will be back to lead the line against Bastia on Friday, Favre said.

Nice striker Alassane Plea went close to scoring midway through the second half, when his angled shot flew just wide of the post, and midfielder Wylan Cyprien failed to hit the target with a free kick as Nice got a last chance to score deep into injury time.

Perhaps wary of the threat posed by a spirited Metz side on the counterattack, Favre waited until 10 minutes to go before bringing on Greek striker Anastasios Donis. But he was a straight swap for Plea — who had taken a knock — and had little time to make an impact.

Defending champion PSG won 1-0 at Rennes on Saturday — with new signing Julian Draxler scoring a superb winner on his league debut — and is now three points behind Nice.

CAEN 3, LYON 2

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice to take his season’s tally to 15 league goals, but it wasn’t enough as Lyon lost ground on PSG.

Although fourth-placed Lyon has a game in hand, it is eight points behind PSG after losing for only the second time in 14 games.

Croatian striker Ivan Santini starred for Normandy side Caen, which started at a frenetic pace in the driving rain and won every ball.

Santini’s brilliant cross from the right forced a clumsy own goal from Lyon forward Maxwell Cornet in the eighth minute, and Santini made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 28th.

Lacazette replied with a penalty of his own, sending former Lyon teammate Remy Vercoutre the wrong way from the spot, and then headed in at the back post from Cornet’s cross just before halftime to make it 2-2.

But Santini netted his 10th of the season when he headed home a fine cross from 18-year-old winger Yann Karamoh in the 61st.

Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart hit the crossbar late on with a rasping shot.

