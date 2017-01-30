NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota-Duluth (46)
|17-5-4
|996
|2
|2. Denver (3)
|18-6-4
|947
|3
|3. Boston University
|17-7-2
|888
|1
|4. Union (1)
|18-6-2
|777
|5
|5. Harvard
|14-5-2
|749
|9
|6. Penn State
|16-4-2
|739
|4
|7. Minnesota
|15-7-2
|716
|6
|8. Boston College
|17-9-2
|605
|13
|9. Western Michigan
|14-7-3
|596
|10
|10. Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-9-3
|564
|7
|11. Ohio State
|12-6-6
|497
|8
|12. Vermont
|16-8-2
|421
|11
|13. North Dakota
|14-10-3
|419
|12
|14. St. Lawrence
|15-7-6
|416
|16
|15. Providence
|14-8-4
|280
|19
|16. Cornell
|12-6-2
|244
|14
|17. Notre Dame
|14-9-3
|221
|15
|18. Wisconsin
|13-8-1
|93
|NR
|19. Quinnipiac
|14-11-2
|81
|17
|20. Michigan Tech
|16-9-7
|73
|NR
Others receiving votes: Air Force 51, Omaha 41, St. Cloud State 36, Bemidji State 30, Minnesota State 13, Yale 4, Miami 3.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments