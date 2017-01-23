NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Boston U. (22)
|16-5-2
|962
|3
|2. Minnesota-Duluth (25)
|15-5-4
|959
|4
|3. Denver (2)
|16-6-4
|893
|2
|4. Penn State (1)
|16-3-2
|851
|1
|5. Union
|17-5-2
|722
|9
|6. Minnesota
|14-6-2
|657
|7
|7. Massachusetts-Lowell
|15-7-3
|655
|5
|8. Ohio State
|12-4-6
|646
|11
|9. Harvard
|12-5-2
|622
|6
|10. Western Michigan
|13-6-3
|534
|13
|11. Vermont
|16-7-2
|502
|12
|12. North Dakota
|13-9-3
|500
|8
|13. Boston College
|15-9-2
|490
|10
|14. Cornell
|12-4-2
|363
|15
|15. Notre Dame
|14-8-3
|307
|14
|16. St. Lawrence
|13-7-6
|234
|16
|17. Quinnipiac
|13-10-2
|152
|17
|18. Omaha
|14-8-4
|142
|19
|19. Providence
|12-8-4
|117
|NR
|20. Bemidji State
|16-9-3
|78
|18
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 54, St. Cloud State 34, Air Force 11, Minnesota State 9, Army 2, Wisconsin 2, Miami 1, Robert Morris 1.
