NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:04 pm 01/23/2017 02:04pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 22 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Boston U. (22) 16-5-2 962 3
2. Minnesota-Duluth (25) 15-5-4 959 4
3. Denver (2) 16-6-4 893 2
4. Penn State (1) 16-3-2 851 1
5. Union 17-5-2 722 9
6. Minnesota 14-6-2 657 7
7. Massachusetts-Lowell 15-7-3 655 5
8. Ohio State 12-4-6 646 11
9. Harvard 12-5-2 622 6
10. Western Michigan 13-6-3 534 13
11. Vermont 16-7-2 502 12
12. North Dakota 13-9-3 500 8
13. Boston College 15-9-2 490 10
14. Cornell 12-4-2 363 15
15. Notre Dame 14-8-3 307 14
16. St. Lawrence 13-7-6 234 16
17. Quinnipiac 13-10-2 152 17
18. Omaha 14-8-4 142 19
19. Providence 12-8-4 117 NR
20. Bemidji State 16-9-3 78 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 54, St. Cloud State 34, Air Force 11, Minnesota State 9, Army 2, Wisconsin 2, Miami 1, Robert Morris 1.

