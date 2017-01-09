3:28 pm, January 9, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » NCAA Division I Ice…

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 3:09 pm 01/09/2017 03:09pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Denver (27) 14-4-4 952 3
2. Harvard (11) 11-2-1 918 4
3. Minnesota-Duluth (6) 12-4-4 888 1
4. Penn State (6) 14-2-1 883 2
5. Boston University 12-5-2 812 5
6. UMass-Lowell 14-5-3 754 6
7. North Dakota 12-6-3 723 7
8. Boston College 14-7-2 633 8
9. Minnesota 11-5-2 592 9
10. Ohio State 10-4-4 517 11
11. Union 14-5-2 479 10
12. Vermont 14-6-2 464 13
13. Notre Dame 12-7-2 388 12
14. Western Michigan 10-5-3 379 14
15. Quinnipiac 12-9-2 270 15
16. St. Lawrence 11-6-5 240 16
17. Bemidji State 15-8-3 171 17
18. Minnesota State 13-7-2 148 19
19. Cornell 9-4-1 86
20. Michigan Tech 14-9-3 75

Others receiving votes: Air Force 48, Omaha 26, Robert Morris 22, St. Cloud State 12, Wisconsin 11, Providence 9.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » NCAA Division I Ice…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News