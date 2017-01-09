NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Denver (27)
|14-4-4
|952
|3
|2. Harvard (11)
|11-2-1
|918
|4
|3. Minnesota-Duluth (6)
|12-4-4
|888
|1
|4. Penn State (6)
|14-2-1
|883
|2
|5. Boston University
|12-5-2
|812
|5
|6. UMass-Lowell
|14-5-3
|754
|6
|7. North Dakota
|12-6-3
|723
|7
|8. Boston College
|14-7-2
|633
|8
|9. Minnesota
|11-5-2
|592
|9
|10. Ohio State
|10-4-4
|517
|11
|11. Union
|14-5-2
|479
|10
|12. Vermont
|14-6-2
|464
|13
|13. Notre Dame
|12-7-2
|388
|12
|14. Western Michigan
|10-5-3
|379
|14
|15. Quinnipiac
|12-9-2
|270
|15
|16. St. Lawrence
|11-6-5
|240
|16
|17. Bemidji State
|15-8-3
|171
|17
|18. Minnesota State
|13-7-2
|148
|19
|19. Cornell
|9-4-1
|86
|—
|20. Michigan Tech
|14-9-3
|75
|—
Others receiving votes: Air Force 48, Omaha 26, Robert Morris 22, St. Cloud State 12, Wisconsin 11, Providence 9.
