Mountain lion kitten killed on Southern California freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion kitten has been struck and killed on a Southern California freeway — the same road where his mother died last month.

The death of the 7-month-old male known as P-52 was announced Thursday by the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

A Facebook posting says P-52 was recently struck on the 118 Freeway but didn’t provide details.

The kitten is one of three offspring of P-39 found over the summer in the Santa Susana Mountains north of Los Angeles.

He died a few miles from where his mother was struck on Dec. 3.

The habitat in and around the Santa Monica Mountains is hemmed in by major highways. Authorities say at least 14 mountain lions have perished on roads in the region since 2002.

