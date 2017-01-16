Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Danny Duffy on a five-year contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ramon Vazquez infielders coach, Johnny Washington first base coach and Jonathan Mathews outfielders coach.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named John Alper chief sales officer.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Nolan Johnson and C Tyler Moore.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Trever Adams and RHP Daniel Carela.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Victor Capellan.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INFs Alexander Malleta, Jason Coker and Donel Duarte and RHP Randy Hamrick.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF David Popkins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed Gs Clay DeBord and Kadeem Edwards, WR Shaquelle Evans, LB Jeremiah George, DE Lenny Jones, CBs Sammy Seamster, Jeremiah McKinnon and Duke Thomas, DB Jameill Showers, RB Rod Smith, TE Connor Hamlett and DE Zach Wood to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced offensive coordinator George Godsey will not return next season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARDS — Named Tyrone Wheatley running backs coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed G Brian Winters to a four-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed C Ross Burbank, FS Pierre Desir, RBs George Farmer and Kelvin Taylor, DTs Tylor Harris and Shaneil Jenkins, FB Malcolm Johnson, WR Kenny Lawler, TE Marcus Lucas, C/G Will Pericak and RB Kelvin Taylor to reserve/future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Tye Smith to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed WR Darvin Adams.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte. Reassigned G Michael Leighton to Charlotte.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL). Assigned F Marek Hrivik to Hartford.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced Tucson (AHL) recalled D Michael Boivin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded M Dax McCarty to Chicago for $400,000 in General Allocation Money.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Greg Byrne athletic director. Promoted Mike Locksley to full-time offensive assistant football coach.

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Announced the resgination of football coach Beau Baldwin to become offensive coordinator at California. Named Aaron Best and Jeff Schmedding co-interim football coaches.

TENNESSEE — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.

