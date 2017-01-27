3:42 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Mission possible: Ethan Hunt…

Mission possible: Ethan Hunt wins Aqueduct feature

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:25 pm 01/27/2017 06:25pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Hunt rallied to beat Grandview by 2 1/4 lengths Friday in the $58,000 feature for 3-year-olds at Aqueduct/

The gray colt, named for Tom Cruise’s character in the Mission Impossible movies, took command in deep stretch and pulled clear to his second win in nine starts.

Rajiv Maragh was aboard the 4-5 favorite for trainer John Toscano.

The time was 1:13.71 for the six furlongs.

Ethan Hunt paid $3.70, $2.50 and $2.10. Grandview returned $3.60 and $2.40, and Port More paid $2.50 to show.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Mission possible: Ethan Hunt…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News