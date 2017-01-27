Mission possible: Ethan Hunt wins Aqueduct feature

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Hunt rallied to beat Grandview by 2 1/4 lengths Friday in the $58,000 feature for 3-year-olds at Aqueduct/

The gray colt, named for Tom Cruise’s character in the Mission Impossible movies, took command in deep stretch and pulled clear to his second win in nine starts.

Rajiv Maragh was aboard the 4-5 favorite for trainer John Toscano.

The time was 1:13.71 for the six furlongs.

Ethan Hunt paid $3.70, $2.50 and $2.10. Grandview returned $3.60 and $2.40, and Port More paid $2.50 to show.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments