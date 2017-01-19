3:45 pm, January 19, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At 4 p.m., there will be an inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial. President-elect Trump is expected to make remarks during the event. Listen live

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Minor league hockey team…

Minor league hockey team bus rolls over; no serious injuries

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 3:33 pm 01/19/2017 03:33pm
Share

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A bus carrying a minor league hockey team was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 74 outside Peoria, Illinois.

The charter bus was carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team. The team was traveling Thursday to Peoria for a weekend series against the Rivermen.

Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers told the Journal Star in Peoria (http://bit.ly/2k5qOxt ) that it appears members of the team suffered only “bumps and bruises,” and were being taken to a hospital for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash.

The Cottonmouths are scheduled to play the Rivermen on Friday and Saturday.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Minor league hockey team…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News