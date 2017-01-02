10:41 am, January 2, 2017
Middlesbrough, Leicester draw 0-0 in English Premier League

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:08 am 01/02/2017 10:08am
MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Gaston Ramirez’s late miss provided a timely reminder of Middlesbrough’s need for attacking reinforcements in a 0-0 draw with struggling champion Leicester in the English Premier League on Monday.

The Uruguayan steered his half-volley wide from eight yards to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, who are five points above the relegation zone.

Shorn of injured pair Islam Slimani and Danny Drinkwater, as well as the suspended Jamie Vardy, Leicester should be satisfied with the point.

Leicester, which is in 14th place, missed opportunities from Leonardo Ulloa and Christian Fuchs.

