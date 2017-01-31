Men’s World Cup Slalom City Event Results

Aleksader Aamodt Kilde, Norway, def. Marcel Hirscher, Austria
Alexis Pinturault, France, def. Michael Matt, Austria
Dave Ryding, Britain, def. Jonathan Nordbotten, Norway
Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, def. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway
Giuliano Razzoli, Italy, def. Manfred Moelgg, Italy
Mattias Hargin, Sweden, def. Daniel Yule, Switzerland
Stefano Gross, Italy, def. Julien Lizeroux, France
Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway
Alexis Pinturault, France, def. Aleksader Aamodt Kilde, Norway
Dave Ryding, Britain, def. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia
Mattias Hargin, Sweden, def. Giuliano Razzoli, Italy
Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Stefano Gross, Italy
Alexis Pinturault, France, def. Dave Ryding, Britain
Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Mattias Hargin, Sweden
Mattias Hargin, Sweden, def. Dave Ryding, Britain
Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Alexis Pinturault, France
|World Cup Slalom Standings
|(After nine races)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 635 points.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 575.
3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 395.
4. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 310.
5. Dave Ryding, Britain, 306.
6. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 280.
7. Alexis Pinturault, France, 251.
8. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 243.
9. Stefano Gross, Italy, 236.
10. Michael Matt, Austria, 222.
32. David Chodounsky, United States, 51.
50. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.
52. Mark Engel, United States, 7.
54. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.
57. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5.
|Overall World Cup Standings
|(After 27 events)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1275.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 843.
2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 843.
4. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 675.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 525.
6. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 477.
7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 466.
8. Dominik Paris, Italy, 415.
9. Peter Fill, Italy, 382.
10. Mathieu Faivre, France, 360.
21. Travis Ganong, United States, 249.
52. Steven Nyman, United States, 120.
62. Bryce Bennett, United States, 93.
73. Tommy Ford, United States, 74.
74. Ryan Cochan-Siegle, United States, 73.
75. Ted Ligety, United States, 71.
78. David Chodounsky, United States, 68.
78. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 68.
82. Thomas Biesemeyer, United States, 60.
102. Brennan Rubie, United States, 31.
103. Jared Goldberg, United States, 30.
110. Tim Jitloff, United States, 24.
134. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.
137. Mark Engel, United States, 7.
141. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.
146. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments