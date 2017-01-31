9:41 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Men's World Cup Slalom…

Men’s World Cup Slalom City Event Results

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:05 pm 01/31/2017 04:05pm
Share
Tuesday
At Stockholm

Aleksader Aamodt Kilde, Norway, def. Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Alexis Pinturault, France, def. Michael Matt, Austria

Dave Ryding, Britain, def. Jonathan Nordbotten, Norway

Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, def. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway

Giuliano Razzoli, Italy, def. Manfred Moelgg, Italy

Mattias Hargin, Sweden, def. Daniel Yule, Switzerland

Stefano Gross, Italy, def. Julien Lizeroux, France

Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

Quarterfinals

Alexis Pinturault, France, def. Aleksader Aamodt Kilde, Norway

Dave Ryding, Britain, def. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia

Mattias Hargin, Sweden, def. Giuliano Razzoli, Italy

Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Stefano Gross, Italy

Semifinals

Alexis Pinturault, France, def. Dave Ryding, Britain

Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Mattias Hargin, Sweden

Small Final

Mattias Hargin, Sweden, def. Dave Ryding, Britain

Big Final

Linus Strasser, Germany, def. Alexis Pinturault, France

World Cup Slalom Standings
(After nine races)

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 635 points.

2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 575.

3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 395.

4. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 310.

5. Dave Ryding, Britain, 306.

6. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 280.

7. Alexis Pinturault, France, 251.

8. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 243.

9. Stefano Gross, Italy, 236.

10. Michael Matt, Austria, 222.

Also

32. David Chodounsky, United States, 51.

50. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.

52. Mark Engel, United States, 7.

54. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.

57. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5.

Overall World Cup Standings
(After 27 events)

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1275.

2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 843.

2. Alexis Pinturault, France, 843.

4. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 675.

5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 525.

6. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 477.

7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 466.

8. Dominik Paris, Italy, 415.

9. Peter Fill, Italy, 382.

10. Mathieu Faivre, France, 360.

Also

21. Travis Ganong, United States, 249.

52. Steven Nyman, United States, 120.

62. Bryce Bennett, United States, 93.

73. Tommy Ford, United States, 74.

74. Ryan Cochan-Siegle, United States, 73.

75. Ted Ligety, United States, 71.

78. David Chodounsky, United States, 68.

78. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 68.

82. Thomas Biesemeyer, United States, 60.

102. Brennan Rubie, United States, 31.

103. Jared Goldberg, United States, 30.

110. Tim Jitloff, United States, 24.

134. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.

137. Mark Engel, United States, 7.

141. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.

146. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Men's World Cup Slalom…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News