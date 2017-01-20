9:49 am, January 20, 2017
Memphis Depay completes move from Manchester United to Lyon

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:30 am 01/20/2017 09:30am
LYON, France (AP) — Memphis Depay has completed his move from Manchester United to Lyon, joining the French club on a 4½-year contract.

Depay, who will wear the No. 9 jersey, was presented on Friday alongside club president Jean-Michel Aulas and coach Bruno Genesio.

Aulas said the fee was 16 million euros ($17 million), along with a further 6 million euros in incentives and a further 3 million euros if he extends his contract.

The 22-year-old Dutchman had a largely unhappy spell at United after joining from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015 for 31 million pounds (then $48 million).

