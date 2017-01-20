8:20 am, January 20, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Mayer beats Innerhofer, Feuz…

Mayer beats Innerhofer, Feuz to win super-G in Kitzbuehel

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 7:37 am 01/20/2017 07:37am
Share
Austria's Matthias Mayer celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Matthias Mayer gave the host country a winning start to the traditional Hahnenkamm races by taking Friday’s super-G.

Under crisp blue skies, the Olympic downhill champion beat Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.09 seconds. Beat Feuz of Switzerland was 0.44 behind in third.

The win is Mayer’s fourth, but his first since he broke two vertebrae in a downhill crash in Italy 13 months ago.

The result ended Kjetil Jansrud’s three-race unbeaten streak in super-G this season. With another win, the Norwegian would have matched the record of four straight wins set by Austrian great Hermann Maier in 1998, but he finished 0.92 off the lead in ninth.

Jansrud remained in the lead of the discipline standings.

The classic downhill on the Streif course is scheduled for Saturday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Mayer beats Innerhofer, Feuz…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News