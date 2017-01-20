9:48 am, January 20, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Martins Dukurs wins World…

Martins Dukurs wins World Cup skeleton event

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:28 am 01/20/2017 09:28am
Share
Martins Dukurs from Latvia starts his race during the men's skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — World Cup leader Martins Dukurs edged Yun Sungbin by 0.03 seconds Friday to win a skeleton event.

Yun could not hold a first-run lead of 0.22 as he sought to repeat his victory last year on the Olympia track, which gave South Korea a first win in World Cup history.

Nikita Tregybov of Russia was third Friday, trailing Dukurs by 0.55 seconds.

Dukurs’ second straight win extended his lead over Yun with three races left.

Olympic champion Alexander Tretyakov led the standings until being suspended by the sports governing body. He is implicated in an IOC investigation of Russian doping at the Sochi Olympics.

Tretyakov’s provisional suspension was later lifted and he placed fourth Friday behind Dukurs.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Martins Dukurs wins World…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News