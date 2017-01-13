9:37 am, January 13, 2017
Man United says Lyon bid for Memphis Depay not reasonable

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 9:32 am 01/13/2017 09:32am
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club has rejected a bid from Lyon for winger Memphis Depay that is “far from being reasonable.”

The 22-year-old Depay has been unable to secure a regular spot in the team since joining United from PSV Eindhoven in June 2016 for 31 million pounds (then $48 million).

Mourinho did not disclose the value of the bid from Lyon.

Mourinho says “the offer that we had is far from being reasonable for us. So in this moment he is our player and if in the end of the month nothing happens he is one more open for us.”

Earlier Friday, Lyon coach Genesio said that he “made Memphis Depay my priority” in the January transfer window.

