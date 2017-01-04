7:46 am, January 4, 2017
Man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:26 am 01/04/2017 07:26am
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man is accused of shooting at a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office tells media outlets in a statement that Ernest Antonio Spinks of Asheboro was charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Deputy Jonathan Gordon during a chase Monday night.

Gordon was pursuing Spinks, who was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

Gordon caught up with Spinks, who authorities say pulled into a driveway, backed out and drove toward the deputy, shooting at him and ramming the patrol vehicle.

A short chase ensued.

Col. Randy Powers says Spinks again rammed the deputy’s vehicle and shot at Gordon, who returned fire before Spink’s vehicle crashed. The suspect fled on foot and was arrested Tuesday.

Neither Gordon nor Spinks was hurt. It’s unclear if Spinks has an attorney.

