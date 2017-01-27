Lugers Kindl, Hamlin win sprint titles at worlds in Austria

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Austrian luger Wolfgang Kindl won the men’s sprint title at his home world championships on Friday, while Erin Hamlin took the women’s race for the American’s second career gold medal.

Kindl led Roman Repilov of Russia by 0.012 for his first gold medal. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy finished 0.123 behind and won bronze.

Defending champion Felix Loch of Germany came more than two tenths off the pace in 10th.

Earlier, Hamlin beat defending champion Martina Kocher of Switzerland by 0.009 seconds, while Tatjana Huefner of Germany was 0.010 behind in third to take the bronze.

Hamlin won the women’s single race eight years ago at the worlds in Lake Placid. She also took bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

In the doubles sprint, German duo Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt successfully defended the title they won last year on home ice in Koenigssee.

Wendl and Arlt, who also are the 2014 Olympic champions, beat Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria by 0.106 seconds. Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken were 0.113 behind to make it a German sweep.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments