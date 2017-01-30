9:26 am, January 31, 2017
London’s 5 EPL teams linked to sexual-abuse probe

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:18 pm 01/30/2017 05:18pm
LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League’s five London clubs are embroiled in the investigation into sexual abuse in soccer.

The Metropolitan Police says it has received 255 allegations connected with 77 individuals at clubs across London.

As well as the five top-flight clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Ham — police say six teams across the next three leagues are also linked to the investigation. An additional 66 non-league, non-professional or amateur teams have been named in complaints.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ivan Balhatchet of the Metropolitan Police says “specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.”

The London investigation is one branch of a national probe into sexual abuse in soccer that has seen more than 500 complaints made and 184 potential suspects identified.

