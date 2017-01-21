11:19 am, January 21, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch the Women's March rally happening now.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Federal Triangle Metro Station reopens, but systemwide delays on Metro remain as crowds form for the Women's March.

Breaking News

Home » Breaking News » Lochner, Meyers Taylor win…

Lochner, Meyers Taylor win World Cup bobsled races

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 10:46 am 01/21/2017 10:46am
Share
Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp of Germany hug each others after taking the first place at the men's two-men bobsled World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — World junior champion Johannes Lochner of Germany raced to his first World Cup victory in a two-man bobsled event on Saturday.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States piloted partner Briauna Jones to victory by just 0.01 second over Canada’s Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz, the World Cup leaders, in the women’s race.

Lochner and partner Christian Rasp held their first-run lead to finish 0.28 second ahead of fellow Germans Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp.

U.S. pilot Steven Holcomb was the fastest in the second run on the Olympia track with partner Carlo Valdes, helping him rise from seventh place to secure third, 0.67 back.

Won Yunjong of South Korea retained his overall standings lead despite finishing ninth on Saturday.

Meyers Taylor topped 140 kph (87 mph) on the second run to claim the victory, and third place went to American teammates Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs, who trailed by 0.15.

Greubel Poser is second overall and Meyers Taylor is fourth with three races left.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News
Home » Breaking News » Lochner, Meyers Taylor win…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Breaking News