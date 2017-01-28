3:31 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Lochner beats Friedrich and Holcomb in WCup 2-man bobsled

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:18 pm 01/28/2017 12:18pm
Germany's Johannes Lochner and Joshua Bluhm react after winning the two-men bobsled World Cup at lake Koenigssee in Germany, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — World junior champion Johannes Lochner again defeated three-time world champion Francesco Friedrich and American pilot Steven Holcomb for his second two-man bobsled World Cup victory on Saturday.

Lochner, who claimed his first victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland last weekend, and brakeman Joshua Bluhm were fastest on both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 38.54 seconds.

German teammates Friedrich and Thorsten Margis were tied for second with Americans Holcomb and Carlo Valdes, 0.23 seconds behind.

Friedrich still leads the standings with 1,095 points after six races, ahead of Holcomb on 1,075 and Alexey Stulnev on 1,000.

