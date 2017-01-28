Lochner beats Friedrich and Holcomb in WCup 2-man bobsled

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — World junior champion Johannes Lochner again defeated three-time world champion Francesco Friedrich and American pilot Steven Holcomb for his second two-man bobsled World Cup victory on Saturday.

Lochner, who claimed his first victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland last weekend, and brakeman Joshua Bluhm were fastest on both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 38.54 seconds.

German teammates Friedrich and Thorsten Margis were tied for second with Americans Holcomb and Carlo Valdes, 0.23 seconds behind.

Friedrich still leads the standings with 1,095 points after six races, ahead of Holcomb on 1,075 and Alexey Stulnev on 1,000.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments