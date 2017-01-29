Lochner adds 4-man bobsled World Cup to weekend medal haul

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — World junior champion Johannes Lochner won again Sunday, adding his third victory in four-man bobsled to Saturday’s second World Cup win in the two-man event.

The 26-year-old German, with his crew of Matthias Kagerhuber, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp, set a new track record with the first run. Lochner was fastest again in the second for a combined time of 1 minute, 37.17 seconds, beating compatriot Nico Walther’s team by 0.25.

Lochner says “I’m still unbeaten this winter on my track, I hope it also stays that way at the world championship” in Koenigssee next month

Walther, pushed by Kevin Kuske, Kevin Korona and Eric Franke, finished 0.07 ahead of Russians Alexey Stulnev, Ilvir Huzin, Maxim Belugin and Roman Koshelev.

