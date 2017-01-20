Liverpool to select Matip again, says issue resolved

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says former Cameroon defender Joel Matip has been cleared to play for the Premier League club by FIFA after an eligibility issue was resolved.

Matip withdrew himself from consideration for future selection for Cameroon’s national team in September 2015, but his country tried to call him up for the African Cup of Nations that is currently underway.

Liverpool left Matip out of the team for Sunday’s draw at Manchester United after Cameroon failed to confirm that it would not dispute his international retirement.

But Liverpool said Friday that it “now considers the player available for selection,” disclosing that “charges against the club and its player” have been dismissed by FIFA.

