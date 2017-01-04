1:45 pm, January 4, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Little League announces new…

Little League announces new residency requirements

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:34 pm 01/04/2017 01:34pm
Share

Little League International has announced new eligibility requirements nearly two years after a residency scandal that saw Chicago-based Jackie Robinson West stripped of its national title.

The new rules remove a school report card as proof of residence, replaced by a school enrollment form and documents from each of three residency categories.

They are likely fallout from the 2014 national championship won by Jackie Robinson West, which later had its title stripped by Little League because of “fraud and cover up” surrounding how many of the team’s players actually lived within the league boundaries.

Also, Little League has announced mandatory criminal background checks starting this year and a host of new rules aimed at increasing the pace of play .

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Little League announces new…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News