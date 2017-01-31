5:07 pm, January 31, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe say the commonwealth will sue the Trump administration over the travel and refugee ban.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Lazio could meet Roma…

Lazio could meet Roma in Cup semifinal after beating Inter

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:01 pm 01/31/2017 05:01pm
Share
Lazio's Lucas Biglia celebrates at the end of an Italian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Lazio won 2 - 1. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — It could be a capital derby in the semifinals of the Italian Cup after Lazio won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Tuesday in a match that both sides finished with 10 men.

Barring a major upset, Lazio will battle with Roma over two legs to reach the final. Roma hosts second-division Cesena on Wednesday.

Felipe Anderson headed Lazio in front in the 20th minute and Lucas Biglia doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 56th.

Inter defender Miranda was sent off in that incident and Lazio’s Stefan Radu was also dismissed 14 minutes from time, following a second booking.

Marcelo Brozovic reduced the deficit to set up a nervy final six minutes.

Inter, which was looking to repeat last month’s 3-0 win over Lazio in the league, started brightly and Geoffrey Kondogbia saw an effort crash off the right post.

Lazio went in front when Anderson sent Senad Lulic’s cross into the bottom right corner with a glancing header and the visitors went close to doubling their lead on several occasions.

Ciro Immobile and Anderson were sent through with only Samir Handanovic to beat, but the former blasted his shot over the crossbar, before the Inter goalkeeper stood tall to deny the Brazilian.

Marco Parolo was guilty of an even worse miss immediately after the break as he somehow headed over from three yards (meters) out after Handanovic had parried Wesley Hoedt’s effort.

Matters grew worse for Inter soon after when Miranda brought down Immobile in the area and was shown a straight red card. Biglia thumped the resulting penalty into the top left corner.

Inter appeared to play better with 10 men and went close to reducing the deficit. Its hopes of doing so increased when Radu was dismissed.

It did get back into the match in the 84th when Ivan Perisic headed back Antonio Candreva’s cross for Brozovic to nod in.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Lazio could meet Roma…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News