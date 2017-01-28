1:45 pm, January 28, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Late goals take Burkina…

Late goals take Burkina Faso into African Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:58 pm 01/28/2017 12:58pm
Share
Tunisia's Taha Yassine Khenissi, left, is challenged by Burkina Faso's Yacouba Coulibaly during their African Cup of Nations Quarter Finals soccer match between Tunisia and Burkina Faso. at the Stade de l'Amitie Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Burkina Faso is first into the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations after Aristide Bance came off the bench to score late and Prejuce Nakoulma added a second on a breakaway to beat Tunisia 2-0 on Saturday.

Bance, with his dyed blond hair, hit a low shot into the bottom corner from a free kick in the 81st minute to break a deadlock at Stade de l’Amitie.

Nakoulma sprinted away on a counterattack four minutes after that, avoided a tackle from Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi way out near the middle of the field, and side-footed into an empty net.

Burkina Faso, which lost in the final two tournaments ago, will play the winner of Sunday’s Egypt-Morocco quarterfinal.

Senegal plays Cameroon in Saturday’s second quarterfinal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Late goals take Burkina…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News