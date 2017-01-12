Kenya: Doctors ordered to call off strike, or face prison

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has ordered the doctors’ union to halt a state doctors’ strike, that has caused near paralysis of the health sector, or face a month in jail.

At least 5,000 doctors from public hospitals in Kenya are on a strike now entering it second month.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa Thursday said officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union have two weeks and “if the strike will still be on, you will be arrested from wherever you are and escorted to prison.”

The union rejected the court’s ruling to call off the strike, saying it will not negotiate under threat. Dozens of Kenyans are believed to have died from a lack of medical care since the strike started in early December.

