9:34 am, January 12, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Armed Services Committee holds a confirmation hearing for retired Gen. James Mattis to be Defense Secretary. Listen at 9:30 a.m.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Kenya: Doctors ordered to…

Kenya: Doctors ordered to call off strike, or face prison

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:27 am 01/12/2017 09:27am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has ordered the doctors’ union to halt a state doctors’ strike, that has caused near paralysis of the health sector, or face a month in jail.

At least 5,000 doctors from public hospitals in Kenya are on a strike now entering it second month.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa Thursday said officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union have two weeks and “if the strike will still be on, you will be arrested from wherever you are and escorted to prison.”

The union rejected the court’s ruling to call off the strike, saying it will not negotiate under threat. Dozens of Kenyans are believed to have died from a lack of medical care since the strike started in early December.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Kenya: Doctors ordered to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News