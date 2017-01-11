3:33 pm, January 11, 2017
Kekuta Manneh gets US citizenship, nears soccer eligibility

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:13 pm 01/11/2017 03:13pm
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kekuta Manneh has become a U.S. citizen, moving the Vancouver Whitecaps forward closer to eligibility for the men’s national team.

U.S. Soccer announced Manneh received his citizenship Wednesday, after the opening practice of January training camp under new coach Bruce Arena.

Manneh still must receive a waiver from FIFA to play for the U.S. team, since he was previously called in for Gambia’s under-20 team.

The 22-year-old Manneh was born in Gambia and moved to the U.S. as a teenager. He has spent the past four seasons playing for Vancouver while maintaining a U.S. residence in Washington state.

Injuries limited Manneh to 17 games with the Whitecaps last season. The speedy wing has 22 goals in 98 career MLS games, becoming the league’s youngest player to record a hat trick.

Latest News
