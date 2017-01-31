9:43 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Johnson launches fresh appeal…

Johnson launches fresh appeal against 6-year jail sentence

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 1:35 pm 01/31/2017 01:35pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — Former England international Adam Johnson has launched a fresh legal challenge against his six-year jail sentence for child sex offenses.

Johnson was convicted in March after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl and another of “grooming” — building an emotional connection with a child to gain trust for sexual motives. He was also found guilty of another charge of sexual activity with the schoolgirl.

The 29-year-old Johnson had a previous application for leave to appeal refused in July. His latest appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal on Feb. 28.

Johnson played 12 times for England, and his clubs included Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Johnson launches fresh appeal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News