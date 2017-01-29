3:14 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Japan’s Watanabe sets world record in 200-meter breaststroke

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 2:16 am 01/29/2017 02:16am
TOKYO (AP) — Japan teenager Ippei Watanabe has set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 06.67 seconds.

The 19-year-old university student improved on the previous mark of 2:07.01 set by compatriot Akihiro Yamaguchi in 2012. Watanabe set the record time in the final of the 200 breaststroke at the Tokyo metropolitan championships on Sunday.

Watanabe competed in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but didn’t qualify for the final. He also broke the Olympic record for the men’s 200-meter breaststroke event during the semifinal in Rio before finishing sixth in the final.

Watanabe won the 200 breaststroke gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympics. He qualified for the Rio Games by finishing runner-up in the 200 breaststroke final with a time of 2:09.45 at the Japan national championships in 2016.

