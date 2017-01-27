Jacqueline Loelling leads German sweep to win skeleton WCup

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Jacqueline Loelling led a German sweep to extend her lead in the standings with her second skeleton World Cup win on Friday.

The 21-year-old European champion was quickest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 43.21 seconds, beating world champion Tina Hermann by 0.45 seconds and teammate Anna Fernstaedt by 0.46. It was Fernstaedt’s first podium finish.

Mirela Rahneva of Canada was fourth, ahead of Lelde Priedulena of Latvia.

After six races, Loelling leads with 1,214 points, ahead of Austria’s Janine Flock on 1,121. Flock was seventh in Koenigssee.

Two races remain.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments