Jacqueline Loelling leads German sweep to win skeleton WCup

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:53 pm 01/27/2017 12:53pm
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Jacqueline Loelling led a German sweep to extend her lead in the standings with her second skeleton World Cup win on Friday.

The 21-year-old European champion was quickest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 43.21 seconds, beating world champion Tina Hermann by 0.45 seconds and teammate Anna Fernstaedt by 0.46. It was Fernstaedt’s first podium finish.

Mirela Rahneva of Canada was fourth, ahead of Lelde Priedulena of Latvia.

After six races, Loelling leads with 1,214 points, ahead of Austria’s Janine Flock on 1,121. Flock was seventh in Koenigssee.

Two races remain.

