9:50 am, January 20, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Ito wins women's World…

Ito wins women’s World Cup ski jumping event, Takanashi 5th

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:42 am 01/20/2017 09:42am
Share

ZAO, Japan (AP) — Yuki Ito won a women’s ski jumping World Cup event on Friday, and overall leader Sara Takanashi missed the podium for the second consecutive competition.

Ito had jumps of 89.5 and 94.0 meters for a total of 213.6 points, 0.3 points of Manuela Malsiner. The Italian had jumps of 90.5 and 93.

It was Ito’s second straight win following her victory in Sapporo a week ago.

Irina Avvakumova of Russia was third with 210.6 points, while Carina Vogt of Germany was fourth, 1.8 points behind Avvakumova.

Takanashi, who also missed the podium at the previous World Cup meet in Sapporo, finished fifth with 208.3 points. She still leads the overall standings with 735 points, 103 ahead of Ito.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Ito wins women's World…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News