Ito beats Takanashi for 1st ski jumping World Cup title

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 1:40 am 01/14/2017 01:40am
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Yuki Ito of Japan beat compatriot Sara Takanashi on Saturday to claim her first women’s ski jumping World Cup title.

Ito had jumps of 95.0 and 96.0 meters for a total of 254.3 points to finish 12.2 points ahead of Takanashi in the normal hill competition.

Maren Lunby of Norway was third with 236.9 points. Ema Klinic of Slovenia was fourth, ahead of Germany’s Carina Vogt.

Takanashi, who had jumps of 93.0 and 92.0, has four wins after seven events this season and leads the overall standings with 640 points. Ito is second with 452 points followed by Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, who has 332.

The series continues Sunday at the same venue with another normal hill competition.

