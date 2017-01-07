9:22 am, January 7, 2017
Ireen Wust wins 5th women’s all-around title

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:16 am 01/07/2017 09:16am
HEERENVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — Ireen Wust won her fifth European all-around title in dominating style on Saturday, proving the Dutch veteran should still be a formidable force at next year’s Winter Games.

Wust won the first three of four races and already held a huge lead going into the closing 5,000 meters, where she skated a controlled race behind Czech Martina Sablikova, who won the distance and finished second overall.

Wust, 30, won her first Olympic gold at the 2006 Turin Games and added more titles in Vancouver and three years ago at the Sochi Games.

Her fifth European title matched the total of Sablikova with the two poised to renew their Olympic rivalry in Pyongchang, South Korea, when only individual distance titles are at stake.

