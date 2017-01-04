3:16 am, January 4, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Iraqi journalist kidnapped in Baghdad has been released

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 2:02 am 01/04/2017 02:02am
BAGHDAD (AP) — The family of an Iraqi female journalist kidnapped in Baghdad last week says she has been released.

Nibras Shawqi al-Qaisi told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her sister, Afrah, was released the night before, without providing further details.

Gunmen who said they were members of the security forces asked to search Afrah’s house last Monday before abducting her. They also took gold, money, phones, laptops and her car.

The veteran journalist, who is also an employee of the Culture Ministry, is a prominent critic of Iraq’s endemic corruption.

War-torn Iraq is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, who have been frequently targeted by militant groups since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

