Indianapolis to host 2017 US world championship trials

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:53 pm 01/31/2017 05:53pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This year’s U.S. world championship trials will be held in Indianapolis from May 19-21.

USA Diving made the announcement Tuesday.

The team’s final eight spots will be determined at the trials — with two Americans qualifying in each of the men’s and women’s the 3-meter and 10-meter events.

Qualifiers will compete in Budapest, Hungary, from July 14-22.

The synchronized diving teams will be decided at the national championships in Atlanta from April 12-15.

Olympic silver medalists Michael Hixon and Steele Johnson and Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson have already qualified for the world championships.

