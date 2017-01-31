Indianapolis to host 2017 US world championship trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This year’s U.S. world championship trials will be held in Indianapolis from May 19-21.

USA Diving made the announcement Tuesday.

The team’s final eight spots will be determined at the trials — with two Americans qualifying in each of the men’s and women’s the 3-meter and 10-meter events.

Qualifiers will compete in Budapest, Hungary, from July 14-22.

The synchronized diving teams will be decided at the national championships in Atlanta from April 12-15.

Olympic silver medalists Michael Hixon and Steele Johnson and Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson have already qualified for the world championships.

