Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:43 pm 01/31/2017 06:43pm
Balanced Fund 10416.32 + .05 + .01 + 1.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1876.32 – .18 – .33 + .05

Emerging Markets 276.32 – .84 – .49 + 5.19

Equity Income Fund 10037.27 – .15 + .87

GNMA 707.43 + .07 + .13 – .04

General Municipal Debt 1237.98 + .04 – .02 + .45

Gold Fund 273.32 + 3.06 + .22 + 14.68

High Current Yield 1999.88 – .04 + .28 + 1.50

High Yield Municipal 563.17 + .06 + .01 + .77

International Fund 1566.34 + .13 + .20 + 3.60

Science and Technology Fund 1809.96 – .11 + .09 + 5.09

Short Investment Grade 347.40 + .05 + .23

Short Municipal 180.52 + .07 + .09 + .40

US Government 631.01 + .13 + .12 + .19

-0-

Latest News
