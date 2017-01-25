4:23 pm, January 26, 2017
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 10442.15 + .26 + .56 + 1.96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1872.60 – .53 – .69 – .15

Emerging Markets + 5.48

Equity Income Fund 10146.40 + .93 + 1.19 + 1.97

GNMA 704.41 – .30 – .26 – .47

General Municipal Debt 1236.51 – .13 – .67 + .33

Gold Fund + 14.59

High Current Yield 2001.13 + .35 + .31 + 1.56

High Yield Municipal 562.14 – .17 – .68 + .59

International Fund 1571.82 + .55 + 1.48 + 3.96

Science and Technology Fund 1829.43 + 1.16 + 2.37 + 6.22

Short Investment Grade 346.97 – .07 – .02 + .11

Short Municipal 180.60 + .14 + .06 + .45

US Government 629.27 – .16 – .25 – .09

